Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Guinea-Bissau
Date
9/24/2024 4:00:18 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau HE Umaro Sissoco Embalo on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
