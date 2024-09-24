Qatar Airways Suspends Beirut Flights Until Wednesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways said Tuesday it had suspended flights to Beirut until Wednesday as tensions escalated between Israel and Hezbollah in the deadliest bombardment in nearly a year of cross-border clashes.

"Due to the ongoing situation in Lebanon, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport until September 25," the Qatari national carrier said in a statement.

"The safety of our remains our highest priority," it added.

Israeli air strikes on Lebanon killed at least 492 people on Monday, including 35 children, Lebanon's health ministry said.

The cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah began last October in support of Gaza that has been facing an onslaught of attack from Israel.

Last week, Qatar Airways announced a ban on pagers and walkie-talkies on its Beirut flights after communications device explosions, blamed on Israel, killed 37 people and wounded thousands over two days.

Germany's Lufthansa, Air France and Delta Air Lines of the United States have also suspended flights to Beirut in recent days with some carriers' services to Iran also affected.