(MENAFN) Adviser Keisha Lance-Bottoms, a campaign adviser for US Vice President Kamala Harris, informed CNN that the reason the senator hasn't given many media interviews is because "she's a very busy person." Harris has come under fire from even liberal pundits for avoiding the pressure.



According to a tally this week by Axios, in the two months since she declared her candidacy, Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have conducted seven sit-down interviews, while the previous Leader Donald and his running mate J.D. Vance have conducted 70 interviews and press conferences.



Lance-Bottoms responded to a question on Harris' lack of interviews by saying, "We would love to see her sit down every single day with CNN and do interviews, but it's that she's a very busy person," on Friday to CNN.



According to sources close to the campaign, the news agency reported that Harris's camp thinks that "limiting interactions with the press is the right strategy - even if it frustrates reporters."

