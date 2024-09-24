HYPERGROWTH CX SOFTWARE PROVIDER ANNOUNCES NEW HIRES TO FUEL UK GROWTH AND US EXPANSION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CloudInteract announces new senior hires to support UK growth and US expansion, as it sets sights on supporting an predicted to grow to over USD 22 billion by 2030

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudInteract , a rapidly growing, UK-based provider of customer experience (CX) platforms, announces new senior hires to support its UK growth plans and expansion into the US market.

Founded by customer workplace communications experts, Nick Seagrave and Simon Leyland, CloudInteract launched in 2023, providing customers, including education provider, Pearson, life sciences enterprises, and online consumer services providers, such as Swoop with innovative CX software, as well as supporting industry partners, including Amazon Web Services.

Through the delivery of AI-driven platforms and omnichannel systems, CloudInteract empowers companies to scale and continuously adapt to their evolving customer service needs.

Simon Leyland , CEO and co-founder of CloudInteract , explains, "CloudInteract was born out of Nick's and my mission to reimagine customer experience, by making contact centre interactions better for both customers and users alike. We understand that in a world full of technology providers, the difference lies in how technology transforms real-world experiences."

To support its UK growth plans and expansion of its US presence, CloudInteract has onboarded new talent to its 50% female senior leadership team. The company recently welcomed Marketing Director, Louise Mahrra, Head of Business, North America, Nancy Van Delist and UK Head of Business Development, Julian Degg.

They will work alongside Change Director, Eliza Taylor and co-founders, Chief Technology Officer, Nick Seagrave and CEO Simon Leyland.

"As CloudInteract expands its operations and brings in new talent to support strategic growth in an industry predicted to mature to over USD 22 billion by 2030, we are firmly fixated on helping businesses unlock the full potential of their customer experience platforms by turning every interaction into a competitive advantage."

"By doubling down on our investment in people, partnerships, and platforms, we're positioning CloudInteract as the go-to partner for businesses that want to unlock the power of AI, data, and communication to transform their customer interactions," concluded Simon .

CloudInteract builds customer experience platforms to

unlock the potential of data to improve customer interactions. Our solutions leverage AI, automation, and integration to create smarter, seamless customer experiences that are built to last.

