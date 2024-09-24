Veltassa® (Patiromer) Approved In Japan For The Treatment Of Adults With Hyperkalemia

Zeria Co., Ltd. to Veltassa® in Japan

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Vifor today announced that Japan's of and Welfare (MHLW) has granted its partner, Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Zeria), marketing authorization approval for Veltassa® for the of adult patients with hyperkalemia, a condition characterized by high levels of potassium in the blood. Veltassa® has now received marketing authorizations in 41 countries worldwide.

"We are pleased that Veltassa® has been approved in Japan, and congratulate our trusted partner Zeria," said Hervé Gisserot, General Manager of CSL Vifor. "This milestone reflects our shared commitment to addressing the needs of over 300,000 patients in Japan affected by hyperkalemia6, particularly those with chronic kidney disease or heart failure. As we continue to deliver on our promise, we are excited to introduce a next generation hyperkalemia management therapy, designed to be broadly utilized across diverse patient groups."

The approval is based on the marketing authorization application filing by Zeria, which was supported by positive clinical data from the Japanese clinical development program of ZG-801 (Veltassa®) conducted in patients with hyperkalemia in Japan.

In 2018, CSL Vifor granted Zeria the exclusive right to develop and market Veltassa® in Japan. Zeria expects to begin to market Veltassa® following National Health Insurance price listing.

About hyperkalemia

Hyperkalemia is a serious condition in which the amount of potassium in the blood exceeds the normal level (between 3.5 and 5.0 mmol/L)7. Usually, hyperkalemia remains asymptomatic. However, when the levels of potassium are very high or increase rapidly, people may experience heart palpitations, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, or vomiting 8, 9.

The most common causes of high potassium include chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure (HF). Medications used to delay progression of HF and CKD – renin-angiotensin aldosterone system inhibitor

(RAASi) – may as well increase the risk of hyperkalemia10.

About Veltassa ®

(patiromer)

Veltassa® is a sodium-free exchange potassium binder which reduces high amounts of potassium in the blood and maintains the potassium at a normal level. Veltassa® acts within the gastrointestinal tract by exchanging potassium for calcium, primarily in the colon. The potassium is then excreted from the body through the normal excretion process. Veltassa® enables patients to manage chronic hyperkalemia, permitting them to stay on optimal and guideline-recommended doses of life-saving RAASi medications. Veltassa® has demonstrated to enable optimized RAASi therapy use across a range of placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trials in a variety of patient profiles 2,3,11.

As of September 2024, Veltassa® has been approved in 41 countries worldwide, including in the U.S. and the EU.

