Malaysian police detain hundreds for child abuse charges

(MENAFN) Malaysian authorities have detained 355 individuals in connection with a child abuse investigation at care homes operated by an Islamic conglomerate. Inspector-General of Razarudin Husain announced on Saturday that the were part of a crackdown on remaining affiliates of Global Ikhwan Service and Business (GISB), which is suspected of ties to a prohibited Islamic sect.



Those detained include GISB leader Nasiruddin Ali and 30 other group members. Razarudin stated that police executed raids on 82 locations, encompassing charity homes, clinics, businesses, religious schools, and private residences.



Razarudin also mentioned that at least 186 victims were rescued during the operation. On Tuesday, he reported that authorities had frozen 96 accounts associated with the group, holding around USD124,000.



GISB has faced controversy over its connections to the now-disbanded Al-Arqam sect and has been scrutinized by religious authorities in Malaysia. The Malaysian government banned Al-Arqam in 1994 due to its deviant teachings. In 2011, GISB members established an "Obedient Wives Club," urging women to be "whores in bed" to prevent infidelity. GISB claims on its website to be an Islamic enterprise operating various businesses, including supermarkets and restaurants, in multiple countries such as Indonesia, France, and the United Kingdom. Police believe that the 402 minors in the care homes are all children of GISB members, according to Razarudin.

