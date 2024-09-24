Garth Garcia Announces New California Based Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Garth Garcia, pop-music artist, announces the launch of two business projects he founded in the State of California. With a mission to bring musical exploration to the youth, and enter the medical field to combat future pandemics – 'Starlink Promotions ' and 'Doctors on The Go ' are two new businesses owned operated by Garth Garcia.

At Starlink Promotions, Mr. Garcia operates a that highlights song creations made by Filipino-American artists.

“As a record label, our founding principle was to create a place where future thinkers could learn self expression,” expressed Garth.“Our headquarters in California reflect how this state has welcomed Filipino creators graciously.”

Producing engaging community events around the United States is next on Garth Garcia's docket.

As a musical performer, he leverages his state-to-state tour dates to connect with different causes that mirror his values as a figure in the public eye. It was through touring that Mr. Garcia was able to understand the elements of public safety up close, further driving his vision of founding 'Doctors on The Go'.

The medical business is registered and classified as a 'mobilized medical service' – able to provide specialized kits for individual needs.

