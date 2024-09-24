'Dream Girl' Hema Malini Mesmerises Rati Pandey

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Rati Pandey on Tuesday shared a heartwarming alongside Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini. While shooting for a new project, Rati expressed her immense joy and gratitude for the opportunity to share the screen with such an iconic figure.

The 'Hitler Didi' fame actress, Rati, delighted her 1.4 million Instagram followers by sharing a captivating Reel video of her time shooting with Hema Malini. In the clip, Rati looks stunning in a blue suit, while Hema radiates elegance in a gorgeous pink saree. The chemistry between the two actresses shines through, capturing the joy of working alongside a cinematic legend.

In the caption, she wrote: "It was such a pleasure to share the screen with the gorgeous, evergreen 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini ji...thank you for being so humble and warm".

Meanwhile, Rati started her career as a contestant in the reality show 'Zee Cinestars ki Khoj' in 2006. She has appeared in Sony TV's crime based thriller 'C.I.D', and Sahara One's horror show 'Raat Hone Ko Hai'.

She was seen as Prarthna Thakral in the show 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai'. Rati essayed the role of Nupur in the 2008 teen drama 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', which also starred Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, and Arjun Bijlani.

Rati has been a contestant on 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Comedy Circus', and 'Box Cricket League 1'.

She has starred in 'Begusarai', 'Porus', 'Divya Drishti', 'Tenali Rama', and 'Shaadi Mubarak'.

She was seen as Devi Chhaya in 'Jai Hanuman - Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo' which aired on Dangal TV. Produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez under Peninsula Pictures, it starred Akshay Dogra, Madirakshi Mundle, Amar Upadhyay and Apara Mehta.

On the other hand, Hema last appeared in the 2020 romantic drama 'Shimla Mirchi' directed by Ramesh Sippy. The film starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie marked Ramesh Sippy's return to direction after a 25-year gap.