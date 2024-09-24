EU mandates Apple to enable third-party access

(MENAFN) The European Union has issued a warning to Apple, urging the company to allow third-party access to its iPhone and iPad operating systems or face significant fines. On Thursday, antitrust regulators from the European Commission announced the initiation of specification proceedings against the U.S. technology giant.



These EU regulators are insisting that Apple comply with the new Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires that operating systems be fully compatible with other technologies. This move is part of a broader effort to foster competition and ensure a level playing field in the tech industry.



“Today marks the first use of specification proceedings under the DMA to help Apple meet its interoperability requirements through constructive dialogue,” stated Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s antitrust chief. She emphasized that effective interoperability, especially concerning smartphones and their operating systems, is essential for consumer choice and innovation in the technology sector.



The competition regulator noted that the initial proceedings will focus on iOS connectivity features and functionalities for various devices, including smartwatches, headphones, virtual reality headsets, and other internet-connected gadgets. This step reflects the EU's commitment to promoting competition and ensuring that consumers benefit from a more interconnected digital ecosystem.

