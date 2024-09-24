(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Pew Research survey shows President Lula faces skepticism and a trust deficit in Latin America over his international decisions.



The study, conducted across five Latin American countries, paints a complex picture of regional sentiment.



Chile emerges as the most critical nation, with 62% doubting Lula's international choices. This stark figure leads the regional average of 55% expressing distrust.



The survey spans Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Mexico, offering a broad perspective.



Education levels play a significant role in shaping opinions about the Brazilian leader. In Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, higher education correlates with increased trust in Lula.



Colombian adults with advanced education show 15% more confidence in Lula than their less-educated counterparts.







Income also influences perceptions. Mexicans and Peruvians with above-average incomes tend to trust Lula more. In Argentina, left-leaning individuals are more likely to support him than those on the right.



The Pew Research Center conducted this comprehensive study from January to April 2024. It involved face-to-face interviews with 5,180 adults across the mentioned countries. This methodology ensures a robust and representative sample.



The survey also explored attitudes towards Brazil as a nation. On average, 52% of respondents, including those from the US, view Brazil favorably. Argentina leads with 59% expressing a positive opinion, closely followed by Peru at 58%.

Lula Faces Trust Deficit: 55% of Latin Americans Skeptical

Interestingly, US adults show the most negative perception of Brazil. A significant 46% view the country unfavorably. This American perspective adds an international dimension to the regional findings.



The US portion of the survey took place in April, using an online format. It gathered responses from 3,600 adults, providing a substantial American viewpoint on Brazil and its leadership.



These findings come at a crucial time for Lula's international agenda. He recently traveled to New York for the UN Assembly.



Lula recently highlighted the critical role of regional integration in South America. He aims to align Brazil with the globe's most dynamic markets.



At the“A Project for Brazil” forum in Brasília, Lula detailed a plan with five key integration routes.



Lula Faces Trust Deficit: 55% of Latin Americans Skeptical

MENAFN24092024007421016031ID1108707515