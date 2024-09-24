Bilal Ahmad Kuchey, Accused In 2019'S Pulwama Terror Attack, Dies Of Heart Attack In Jammu

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bilal Ahnad Kuchey, one of the nineteen people who were formally charged in the Pulwama terror attack case, died on Monday, reported ANI. The well-planned terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir killed nearly forty CRPF personnel and over a dozen more in 2019.

Bilal Ahmad Kuchey of Kakapora's Hajibal village fell sick a few days ago at Kishtwar district jail, where he died due to a heart attack on Monday night.

| Pulwama-like attack averted in Kashmir

Kuchey and eighteen other people were formally charged with harbouring the Pakistan -based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, who were involved in the ghastly terror attack.

Kuchey and seven other accused were arrested in the case. According to NIA, he and other accused, Shakir Bashir, Insha Jan, and Peer Tariq Ahmad Shah, had provided shelter and other assistance to JeM terrorists in their homes.

| Pulwama terror attack mastermind killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir

The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Foreigners Act and the J&K Public Property (Prevention of Damages) Act.

Pulwama terror attack

A convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber driving an explosive-laden vehicle in the Pulwama district of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February, 2019.

The security officials launched a counter-attack to nab terrorists and other suspects in the terrorist encounter case. While six terrorists, including three Pakistanis, involved in the terror attack were killed in separate encounters, six more, including JeM founder Masood Azhar, are still at large.

| Pulwama terror attack truth admitted by Pakistan Parliament, says PM Modi

The Pulwama attack was a well-planned criminal conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based JEM terror outfit, according to the NIA. Terrorist influx in the region continues to remain a big security risk. JeM leaders have been sending their cadres to the camps of Al-Qaeda-Taliban-JeM and Haqqani-JeM in Afghanistan to be trained in explosives and other terror tactics, reported ANI citing NIA.