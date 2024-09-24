North Korean trash balloon lands in government complex in Seoul

(MENAFN) On Friday, an inflatable balloon carrying trash landed in the parking lot of the Seoul complex, a situation confirmed by South Korean authorities. The balloon was found near the main entrance of the complex, prompting a significant emergency response involving both firefighters and who quickly secured the area to ensure public safety.



In response to the incident, the military conducted an inspection of the balloon to check for any hazardous substances. Fortunately, it was determined that there were no dangerous materials present, and the inflatable was safely removed from the site. Reports from a local news agency indicated that the balloon contained various types of household waste, including a notable piece of green plastic that displayed an address in Pyongyang.



This balloon is believed to be part of the latest group of trash balloons launched by North Korea into South Korea on Wednesday. According to reports, this particular batch primarily consisted of paper and plastic waste, with no hazardous materials detected, alleviating concerns about potential contamination.



The practice of launching inflatables filled with trash is a tactic North Korea has employed in response to South Korean balloons that carry propaganda leaflets. These retaliatory measures have included various forms of waste, including even fecal matter, highlighting the ongoing tensions and unique strategies employed by both sides in their psychological warfare.

