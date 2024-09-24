Coal mine explosion in Iran leads to 28 deaths, 17 injuries

(MENAFN) According to state television, a devastating gas explosion in a coal mine located in Iran's South Khorasan Province has resulted in the deaths of at least 28 individuals and injuries to 17 others. The tragic incident occurred in a mine operated by the Madanjoo company and has raised serious concerns about safety protocols in the mining sector.



The explosion was reportedly triggered by a buildup of methane gas in two sections of the mine, where 69 workers were present at the time of the blast. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the site, and the head of Iran's Red Crescent confirmed that 17 injured workers were transported to local hospitals for urgent medical care. Meanwhile, 24 individuals remain unaccounted for, prompting fears that the toll could rise as rescue efforts continue.



State media indicated that the explosion took place at 9 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. GMT) on Saturday, which led to a rapid response from rescue teams and local authorities. The search and rescue operation is ongoing, with teams working tirelessly to locate those missing and ensure that no one is left behind.



In light of this tragedy, President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to the families of the victims during a televised address. He stated, "I have spoken with the ministers, and we will do everything in our power to address this situation." His remarks underscore the government's commitment to investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion and improving safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

