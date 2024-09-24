Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Kicks Off A Campaign To Celebrate The 3Rd Anniversary Of NEXT DREAM - An Original Story By Yoichi Takahashi

About NEXT DREAM

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding an extravagant campaign to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of NEXT DREAM, a new and original story created by Yoichi Takahashi.

Captain Tsubasa NEXT DREAM is an original story created by Yoichi Takahashi that follows the Captain Tsubasa players taking on a new challenge in Europe.

It is an innovative series progressing ahead of the current timeline in Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun FINALS (currently being serialized on the web portal Captain Tsubasa WORLD ( )) in the smartphone game, Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team.

While Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun FINALS takes place in and around the Madrid Olympics, Captain Tsubasa NEXT DREAM unveils the story beyond the Olympics with various characters facing off in a European League. Not only will Japanese players play against each other, but they will also play alongside or go up against opponents from all over the world. New characters will also be introduced, bringing an opportunity like never before to aim for the top on a foreign field in Europe.

NEXT DREAM 3rd Anniversary Campaign

NEXT DREAM 3rd Anniversary: Present

Event Period: Tuesday, September 24 until Monday, October 14 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Log in to the game during the event period to receive Rivaul (Majestic Hawk Soaring Over Europe).

NEXT DREAM 3rd Anniversary - Login Bonus: FINAL

Event Period: Tuesday, September 24 until Friday, October 4 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Log in to the game during the event period to receive the following items.



Dreamballs Energy Recovery Balls

NEXT DREAM 3rd Anniversary Freely Selectable NEXT DREAM Exclusive SSR Guaranteed Free Transfer

Event Period: Tuesday, September 24 until Monday, October 14 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

In this Transfer, users can select one SSR NEXT DREAM player to receive for free during the event period.

*This Transfer can only be used once during the event period.

Renewed Regular Livestream to be Held on Sunday, September 29

Scheduled Livestream Date:

Sunday, September 29 from 21:00 to 22:30 (JST/UTC+9)

Livestream URL



Program Details

Get the latest information on new players, players with increased stats, future updates, and more. All players are welcome to join in on the excitement, so be sure to tune in.

For further updates on the program, please check the Dream Team official X account .

