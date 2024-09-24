Backbone Networks Corporation Announces Strategic Rebranding To Backbone Broadcast With New Domain Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Backbone Broadcast rebranding aligns company mission

Sports/talk creator rebrands as it prepares for launch of stadium/arena fan broadcasts on iOS/Android smartphones

- Richard Cerny, Backbone Broadcast CEOBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Backbone Networks Corporation, a pioneer in cloud-based radio and virtualized broadcast technology, is excited to announce a strategic rebranding initiative, introducing Backbone Broadcast as the company's new public-facing identity.This change comes alongside the launch of our new domain, backbonebroadcast and rollout of the world's first integrated broadcast system for ultra low-latency (ULL), in-venue, live event, fan audio experience on iOS/Android phones, Backbone SoundSystem.Backbone Broadcast reflects our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge broadcasting solutions that empower radio stations, sports venues, and content creators to deliver seamless, high-quality audio experiences anywhere, anytime.Our new domain, backbonebroadcast, will serve as the hub for all our services and resources, offering clients and partners a streamlined and accessible online experience."Our transition to Backbone Broadcast marks a significant milestone in our evolution," said Richard Cerny, CEO of Backbone Networks Corporation. "While we remain the same innovative team dedicated to advancing broadcast technology, this rebranding allows us to better align our identity with the unparalleled cloud-based broadcasting services we provide. Our new name emphasizes the technologies we offer to our existing radio clients, as well as our exciting fan engagement offerings for sports stadiums, arenas, and other venues.."Despite the rebranding, Backbone Networks Corporation will continue to be our official name for legal and formal communications. Clients and partners can expect the same level of excellence and innovation that has always been the hallmark of our company. The rebranding will not affect ongoing projects, contracts, or partnerships, and all existing agreements will continue under Backbone Networks Corporation.About Backbone Networks CorporationBackbone Networks Corporation has been a leader in internet broadcasting technology for over 20 years, delivering revolutionary solutions for audio/radio production, communications, syndication, streaming, and distribution. Our cloud-based platforms enable clients to implement and operate fully virtualized radio stations, offer real-time event audio, and engage audiences through scalable and flexible broadcasting solutions. Our newest development brings fan excitement and new revenue streams to sports radio stations, teams, and venues through its recent announcement of Backbone SoundSystem venue radio production, broadcasting, and real-time narrowcasting service.

