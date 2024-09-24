Lebanese PM to not attend UN General Assembly amid escalating tensions with Israel

(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati has canceled his planned trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, following a series of devastating explosions in Lebanon. The blasts, which occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday, targeted communication devices used by Hezbollah members. Nearly 40 people were killed, and around 3,000 others were injured, including both and civilians.



While Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement, several media outlets have reported that Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, was responsible. The reports suggest that Mossad rigged pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah with explosives, leading to the deadly blasts.



In a statement on Saturday, Mikati condemned what he called "horrific Israeli massacres" and urged the international community to stand against the violence. He emphasized the need for global action in response to what he described as Israel's ongoing aggression toward Lebanon.



Mikati further explained his decision to cancel the trip, saying that the current situation in Lebanon takes precedence. "Given the developments and Israeli aggression on Lebanon, I decided to cancel my visit. Right now, nothing is more important than stopping the massacres and the various types of war being waged by the Israeli enemy," he said.

