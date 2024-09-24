Iran urges Muslim nations to cut off connections with Israel

(MENAFN) Muslim nations across the world need to sever financial ties with Israel to demonstrate support for the Palestinian citizens, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali has mentioned.



As stated by Khamenei “Today, the first step to increasing the unity of the Islamic world against this criminal, gang that has usurped the land of Palestine is for Islamic countries to completely cut off economic ties with it. This is the least that can be done.”



Tensions among Israel and the neighboring Islamic countries have increased due to the Israeli military aggression in Gaza. The Israeli retaliation occurred following Hamas's assaults on October 7, 2023, in which the militant organization targeted Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,100 individuals and the abduction of over 200 others.



According to the UN, Israel's airstrikes and ground incursion have caused significant destruction in the enclave, forcing 90 percent of the Palestinian population to flee. In the meantime, Tehran has blamed Israel of committing a "genocide" against the Palestinians in Gaza on multiple occasions.

