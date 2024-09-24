Therabody Announces New Innovations And Limited-Edition Bestsellers Ahead Of 2024 Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring a revolutionary new sleep product, SleepMask, along with SmartGoggles 2nd Generation, Theragun Prime Plus, JetBoots PRO Plus, and JetBoots Prime

Today, the leader in wellness technology, Therabody , added five new innovations and four limited editions of bestselling products to their ecosystem of science-backed solutions. The latest launches are scientifically proven to support either sleep or athletic recovery based on the company's research with leading scientists, category experts, partners and, notably, with consumers.

As the leader in wireless pneumatic compression, Therabody has reimagined compression boots to address two key consumer challenges: enhancing what is already best-in-class recovery and creating a lightweight, portable option that doesn't compromise on performance. Today, Therabody introduces JetBoots PRO Plus and JetBoots Prime, designed to meet the needs of performance-driven athletes, from weekend warriors to professionals.

JetBoots PRO Plus are the most advanced recovery boots on the market, far surpassing the competition as the only product to combine wireless pneumatic compression with powerful infrared LED light and vibration therapies to deliver faster, more effective results. Pneumatic compression helps improve circulation and accelerate recovery. Infrared LED light therapy penetrates deep into muscle and joints to reduce inflammation and speed up healing. And vibration therapy activates the muscles to improve strength and power during exercise, while also relieving pain and soreness. With never-before combined modalities and a fully wireless slip-on design, JetBoots PRO Plus redefines athletic recovery. JetBoots Prime are all new wireless compression boots designed with a focus on portability and convenience. These lightweight boots fold up like a pair of pants, making them the ultimate travel companion for athletes on the go, without compromising on the performance and efficacy expected from a high-end recovery device. Both models set a new standard in recovery, offering consumers unparalleled performance and results, whether they seek the ultimate in effectiveness or focus more on portability.

The new Theragun Prime Plus combines a powerful 16mm percussive massage gun with science-backed doses of heat therapy to treat deep into muscles. Heat-plus-percussive helps speed up recovery time, optimize warm-up, reduce soreness and relieve pain faster, and more effectively than percussive massage alone. The Theragun Prime Plus is also compatible with Therabody's Plus Attachments line that includes vibration and cold therapy attachments so that consumers can personalize and scale their recovery routines.

Today's announcement also proves that Therabody is doubling down on sleep, introducing two innovations scientifically proven to reduce stress and improve sleep. Sleep is a vital need for all individuals from athletes and parents to those who want healthier skin. Sleep Mask is a 100% blackout mask with vibration therapy that is not only comfortable enough to wear for all night rest but is also washable. The new generation of SmartGoggles, a device scientifically proven to help ease stress and improve the quality and duration of sleep, considers consumer feedback to develop a design that is lighter and more comfortable while also offering a full blackout experience. Both devices are scientifically proven to support better sleep, earning the SleepScore Labs seal.

The new launches also include limited edition colors in fan favorites Theragun mini and Theragun Prime. The Getaway Collection Theragun mini comes in three new limited edition colors: Alpine Green, Twilight Pink and Polar Blue. The powerful, easy to use Theragun Prime comes in rustic Adventure Green with premium gold accents and includes a matching case.

More information on each product follows:

JetBoots PRO Plus ($999)

JetBoots PRO Plus are the first and only wireless compression boots to combine three therapies to deliver stronger, faster results that help support individual peak performance. Best-in-class wireless pneumatic compression technology integrates with powerful vibration and infrared LED light therapies. Infrared LED lights are strategically placed to ensure large muscle penetration while soothing vibration and pneumatic compression support better circulation.

JetBoots Prime ($499)

There's no need to compromise on effective recovery with these lightweight, wireless, science-backed compression boots. JetBoots Prime are pneumatic compression boots that helps reduce soreness and improve performance in an ultra-portable, foldable design that tucks into the included travel bag so you can take them anywhere.

Theragun Prime Plus ($399)

Powerful percussive massage is enhanced with science-backed heat therapy to optimize warm-up, reduce soreness, speed up recovery and relieve pain in a durable design. Theragun Prime Plus is also compatible with Therabody's Plus Attachments line so users can add vibration and cold therapies to personalize their device and their recovery.

Sleep Mask ($99)

Better sleep just got easier with Therabody SleepMask - an ultra-comfortable 100% blackout eye mask with three unique gentle massaging vibration patterns scientifically proven to help you fall asleep faster and improve sleep quality.

SmartGoggles Gen 2 ($199)

The new generation of SmartGoggles is lighter and fits all face shapes with a 100% blackout design to support better relaxation. Three device settings that combine massage, heat and vibration are proven to help improve sleep and relieve stress. SmartGoggles are easy to use and personalize to help ease eye strain and relieve tension headaches.

Theragun Mini 2, The Getaway Collection, 2024 Limited Edition ($199)

For a limited time, the 2nd generation Theragun mini will be available in three exclusive colors: Alpine Green, Twilight Pink and Polar Blue. Holiday travelers and winter pickleballers alike will be able to relieve soreness and stiffness on the go, in style.

While all colors will be available at Therabody, Polar Blue will also be available exclusively at Neiman Marcus and Alpine Green at goop, while Twilight Pink will be more widely available at our retail partners.

Theragun Prime, Adventure Green ($299)

Theragun Prime offers deep muscle massage in a simple, easy to use design. Available exclusively at Therabody and Best Buy, the limited edition Theragun Prime comes in rustic Adventure Green with gold accents.

In August, the brand also added to their beauty category with their TheraFace Depuffing Wand , the portable heat and cold therapy skincare device. 65% of clinical study participants reported feeling their eyes appeared less puffy while clinical results showed improved skin firmness and radiance, all after just a single use.

With the variety of products and treatments, the brand puts personalization at the forefront to tailor treatments to your specific needs and goals.

"At Therabody, we're continuously looking to develop effective products that support our customers in performing, recovering, and feeling better so they can keep doing the things they love," said CEO Monty Sharma. "We are all excited our latest innovations are here to support every type of consumer, from those running a marathon to those just looking for a better night's rest."

Therabody invites consumers to upgrade their wellness routines with all new products available for pre-order on Tuesday, September 24th at Therabody, BestBuy and Amazon and live on sale on October 1st. Therabody has also teamed up with retail partners at BestBuy, Neiman Marcus, and goop to carry select new products exclusively. For more information on Therabody and the new products, please visit therabody or stay up to date with the latest news on Social @therabody .

About Therabody

Therabody is the wellness technology leader that has pioneered well-being and recovery for all since the invention of Theragun in 2008 by Founder & Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Jason Wersland. The company's award-winning product, services and content ecosystem sits at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and consumer goods and serves three distinct categories: Wellness, Beauty and Performance, earning such accolades as TIME's Best Inventions, Allure's Best of Beauty and Fast Company's Brands that Matter.

Science is the foundation of Therabody's product development. The company has completed 25 scientific studies with 26 more in progress and has over 75,000 scientific articles supporting the efficacy of their products and treatments. Whether innovating in the Therabody Lab or collaborating with leading scientists around the world, science fuels the Therabody mission to empower everybody to live longer, healthier lives.

For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit , or follow @therabody on social media.

