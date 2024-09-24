Apple unveils iOS 18 update with new features to iPhone

(MENAFN) Earlier this summer, Apple unveiled 18, introducing significant updates to the iPhone. These changes include new customization options for the Home screen and Control Center, along with a brand-new Password app and a major redesign of the Photos app. Users of the 15 Pro and iPhone 16 will also benefit from Apple's enhanced AI features. However, the most notable updates for many users will likely be the new features added to iMessage, which now offers expanded functionality for messaging friends, family, and even Android users.



One of the standout new features in iOS 18 is the ability to schedule messages for a future time and date in iMessage. To use this feature, open the Messages app, select a conversation, tap the “+” button next to the text box, and choose the “Send Later” option. A blue bar with a default date and time will appear, which you can adjust by tapping on it to select the exact scheduling details. Once set, type your message and send it as usual, knowing it will be delivered at your chosen time.



Another exciting addition in iOS 18 is the ability to format text with bold, italics, underline, and strikethrough options. You can also add animated effects like vibrations and gestures to individual words or phrases. To access these features, start by opening a conversation in Messages, then tap the text box. You will see an “A” icon above the keyboard—clicking it will reveal the formatting options. Highlight the text you want to format, and apply the desired effects before sending your message.



Additionally, iOS 18 now allows users to apply special effects to specific words or phrases within a message. These formatting and effect options provide more personalization and creativity, enhancing the overall messaging experience in iMessage.

