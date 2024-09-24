Artverg Project: Film About French Artist Screened In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

A "The Naked Muse of Pierre Bonnard" has been screened at the Landmark Hotel as part of the ArtVerg project, Azernews reports.

The curator of the project Islam Mammadov, who opened the evening, warmly welcomed the guests, and the moderator Elshan Ibrahimov provided detailed information about the film, creating an atmosphere of interest and anticipation for the viewing.

Before watching the film, the guests were told about Garabagh wines, the features of local winemaking, and the rich cultural heritage of the region was highlighted as well.

The film tells the story of the French artist Pierre Bonnard, who painted the same woman for most of his creative life - his wife Marta. For his love of bright colours, he received the nickname "the artist of happiness."

For many decades, his beloved Marta de Meligny inspired him to create. All these years, the couple's relationship was full of serious passions with mutual betrayals and stormy reconciliations.

The only thing that remained unchanged was that the painter, overcome by passion, always returned from his numerous mistresses to his Marta. This exhausting relationship had a tragic impact on the health of the woman, who was destined to burn in this flame of unbridled passion.

After the film screening, the participants shared their impressions. The event ended with heated discussions of the film, allowing all those present to fully immerse themselves in the analysis of the art of cinema.

The ArtVerg project continues to delight the public with fascinating film screenings and discussions, confirming its popularity among art lovers.

