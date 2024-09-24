Turkish Military Leadership Embarks On Visit To Baku
The Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Mr.
Yaşar Güler, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces
Army General Metin Gürak, Navy Commander Admiral Ercüment
Tatlıoğlu, Commander of the Land Forces army General Selçuk
Bayraktaroğlu and Air Force Commander Army General Ziya Cemal
Kadıoğlu arrived in Baku to participate in the 5th Azerbaijan
International Defence exhibition ADEX at the invitation of the
Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports.
The Turkish delegation was welcomed by the First Deputy Minister
of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army,
Colonel General Karim Valiyev and other leading staff of the
Defense Ministry at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
Within the Baku visit the Turkish delegation is planned to hold
discussions on further expansion of the prospective opportunities
of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Türkiye.
