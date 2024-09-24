عربي


Turkish Military Leadership Embarks On Visit To Baku


9/24/2024 3:14:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova

The Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Mr. Yaşar Güler, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Army General Metin Gürak, Navy Commander Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, Commander of the Land Forces army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu and Air Force Commander Army General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu arrived in Baku to participate in the 5th Azerbaijan International Defence exhibition ADEX at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports.

The Turkish delegation was welcomed by the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and other leading staff of the Defense Ministry at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Within the Baku visit the Turkish delegation is planned to hold discussions on further expansion of the prospective opportunities of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Türkiye.

AzerNews

