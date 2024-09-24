Kuwait Oil Price Up 2 Cents To USD 75.57 Pb
Date
9/24/2024 3:09:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 2 cents to USD 75.57 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 75.55 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
The prices of the brent crude and West Texas Intermediate had a similar performance in the global market, going down each by 59 and 63 cents to USD 73.90 per barrel and USD 70.37 pb respectively. (end)
km
MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108707375
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.