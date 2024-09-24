Kuwait Oil Price Up 2 Cents To USD 75.57 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 2 cents to USD 75.57 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 75.55 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The prices of the and West Texas Intermediate had a similar performance in the global market, going down each by 59 and 63 cents to USD 73.90 per barrel and USD 70.37 pb respectively. (end)

