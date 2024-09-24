Arab Club Handball Championship: Al Gharafa Defeat Iraq's Al Karkh To Reach Semis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar's Al Gharafa club defeated Al Karkh of Iraq 28-22 yesterday to qualify for the semi-finals of the 39th Arab Club Handball Championship for Cup and League Champions in Kuwait. Al Gharafa's Zarco Markovic, also Qatar national team player, was named Man of the Match. Al Gharafa will play the winner of the quarter-final between Kuwait's Al Salmiya and Iraq's Al Hashd in the semis today.

Previously, Qatar's Al Rayyan had been winners of the in Sharjah in 2000, while Al Gharafa had last claimed the title in Amman in 2019.