Qatar Committed To Principles Of Global Governance: Al Khulaifi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar participated in 17th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Governance Group (3G), which was held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi represented Qatar at the meeting.

In his speech during the meeting, he stressed that Qatar remains committed to the principles of global governance, which requires continuous dedication throughout the year, adherence to the principles of international law and the of friendly relations between countries, on the basis of sovereign equality, good neighbourliness, pluralism, and regional and international cooperation.

Dr. Al Khulaifi pointed out that Qatar is ready to work with all its partners to enhance coordination and global governance and chart a path towards a common future, for a more just, inclusive and sustainable world.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's strong support for the pivotal role played by the 3Gs within the United Nations, as the only body with universal membership and indisputable legitimacy, noting the group's central role in overseeing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He emphasised the need to adhere to the principles that guide global governance, such as equity, inclusiveness and shared responsibility, on an ongoing basis, to ensure progress towards these goals, stressing in this context the importance of engaging with the G20 and other key stakeholders to support developing countries in building effective policy frameworks and implementing strategies that promote sustainable development.