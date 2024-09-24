Moi Holds Workshop On Boosting Coordination For Airport Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Interior (MoI), represented by the Airport Security Department, organised yesterday a titled“Enhancing Joint Coordination in Facing Security Risks”, with the participation of 55 officers from the department and other entities operating at Hamad International Airport.

Held at the Civil Authority building, the workshop aimed to exchange experiences, strengthen effective communication among all airport stakeholders, and adopt the latest methods to address security risks.

Assistant Director of the Airport Security Department, Major Zayed Rashid Al Nuaimi, stated that the workshop is part of a series of sessions focusing on past case studies with experts from both security and civilian sectors.

He added that the goal is to conclude with new experiences and recommendations to enhance operational systems, ensuring airport security and passenger safety.

He emphasised the importance of bolstering procedures and joint coordination among relevant entities, exploring avenues for cooperation, sharing expertise, and adopting a proactive approach based on effective communication to handle any potential security risks.