The 6Th Grand Canal Culture And Tourism Expo: From Jiangsu To The World, Through The History Into The Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NANJING, China, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Grand Canal Culture and Expo, organized by Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism took place in Suzhou, Jiangsu, from September 12-15. This grand celebration of culture, art, and is now wrapped up, leaving over 130 thousand visitors & 500 million viewers around the world in awe. Don't worry if you missed it, because we are taking you through the highlights of this Grand Canal extravaganza!

Highlight No.1: A Spectacular Opening Night

The kicked off at the Xiangmen City Wall Square in Suzhou, where a flash mob of talented artists got the crowd moving to the rhythm of the night. A series of Grand Canal-themed performances brought Grand Canal's rich history to life through dance and music. The Xiangmen City Wall Light Show, which lit up the Suzhou skyline and combined modern technology with the historic charm of the city, was without a doubt the evening's high point.

Highlight No.2: The Encounter of Silk Road and Canal

One of the most popular exhibitions in the expo, "The Encounter of Silk Road and Canal", featured 38 countries & regions from all over the world, and offered visitors a unique chance to travel the world in a single day.

From France's Little Prince magical universe to Hungary's finest craft beer, from Italy's freshly baked pizza to Ghana's vibrant drumming performance, the exhibition amazed the crowd with fascinating cultural encounters.

Highlight No.3: Celebrating City Cultures & Intangible Cultural Heritage

Each of the 54 cities along the Grand Canal added its own unique character to the Expo by showcasing its city culture and intangible cultural heritage (ICH). A "fan meeting" of Wukong (the Monkey King) from Lianyungang, a lively mini music festival from Changzhou, and a tea art session from Deqing, there's something to everyone's taste.

And no one could steal the spotlight from the "The Grand Canal Intangible Cultural Heritage Brand Zone", where visitors immersed themselves in centuries-old craftsmanship and even tried their hand at traditional techniques!

Highlight No.4: Powering the Tourism Industry with Technology

Cutting-edge technology has played a pivotal role in reshaping the global tourism industry in recent years, and some of the exciting solutions debuted at this year's Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo. In the VR exhibit hall, visitors embarked on a breathtaking journey from Earth to the vast cosmos with just a VR headset. Low-altitude air tours with better experience are possible with the Robinson R44 helicopter, 21-meter-high hot air balloons, and drone fleets. The seamless fusion of high tech and travel experiences was mind-blowing.

Looking ahead, with a total intended transaction value of 235 million CNY (approximately 33.18 million USD) on-site and over 247 million page views of the online expo, the innovations and connections made at the 6th Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo will have a lasting influence on the future of culture and tourism.

For more amazing Jiangsu events, insights & travel tips, follow @VisitJiangsu on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube!

CONTACT: Zoey, [email protected]

SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED