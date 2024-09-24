Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 38

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 59

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,317,797 290,270,700 16 September 2024 14,800 128,54 1,902,392 17 September 2024 14,800 128,74 1,905,352 18 September 2024 14,800 128,86 1,907,128 19 September 2024 14,400 129,79 1,868,976 20 September 2024 14,700 129,11 1,897,917 Total week 38 73,500 9,481,765 Total accumulated 2,391,297 299,752, 465

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,448,816 treasury shares equal to 2.08 % of the Bank's share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





