Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 38
Date
9/24/2024 2:45:57 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Company announcement no. 59
|
In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
|
| Number of shares
| Average purchase price (DKK)
| Transaction value (DKK)
| Accumulated from last announcement
| 2,317,797
|
| 290,270,700
| 16 September 2024
| 14,800
| 128,54
| 1,902,392
| 17 September 2024
| 14,800
| 128,74
| 1,905,352
| 18 September 2024
| 14,800
| 128,86
| 1,907,128
| 19 September 2024
| 14,400
| 129,79
| 1,868,976
| 20 September 2024
| 14,700
| 129,11
| 1,897,917
| Total week 38
| 73,500
|
| 9,481,765
| Total accumulated
| 2,391,297
|
| 299,752, 465
Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,448,816 treasury shares equal to 2.08 % of the Bank's share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation
Attachment
No. 59 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 38 - UK
MENAFN24092024004107003653ID1108707338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.