Pine Hosting Expands U.S. Operations With Major Data Center Migration In Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Pine Hosting founders personally oversee migration, adding 20 new Ryzen 9 machines and boosting service capacity.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pine Hosting , a rapidly growing game server hosting solution provider , has announced a significant expansion of its U.S. operations, focusing on Texas. As part of this growth, founders Samuel Taylor and Bradley Cooper personally oversaw the migration to a new data center, which involved the of 40 servers. This expansion marks a milestone for Pine Hosting, enabling them to increase their service capacity and offer clients even more affordable and reliable hosting solutions.At the heart of the migration is the addition of 20 Ryzen 9 7900 servers, along with the latest Ryzen 9000 models released this month. This hardware upgrade will significantly enhance Pine Hosting's ability to offer high-performance servers at competitive prices. A range of discounted dedicated machines , including deals on the Ryzen 7900 and 9700x, are now available.The Texas data center migration also brings with it a more robust network setup, improving overall stability and creating room for future expansion. As Pine Hosting continues to upgrade its service, progress is being made on adding new games and custom hosting configurations designed to meet the unique needs of its clients. They are able to accept custom dedicated hosting orders and can design specific configurations for clients upon request.Despite the upfront investment in hardware, owning and managing servers ensures that Pine Hosting can maintain a high level of service at lower long-term costs–benefiting both the company and its growing client base.About Pine Hosting:Pine Hosting was founded to simplify game server hosting for users of all experience levels. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers, knowledgeable support staff, and experienced developers, Pine Hosting stands out for its attention to detail and exceptional customer service. Thanks to its focus on reliability, performance, and feature-rich offerings, the company has quickly become a favorite among first-time server owners and established server networks alike. Pine Hosting provides clients with top-tier hosting solutions powered by high-performance hardware and premium network blends. The intuitive Pine Panel ensures a seamless hosting experience, making it the ideal choice for all hosting needs.

