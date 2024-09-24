Invitation To Presentation Of Essity's Interim Report For Quarter 3, 2024
Date
9/24/2024 2:31:13 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 3, 2024 on October 24 at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Magnus Groth and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.
Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards:
Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity".
For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4036471
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€TMs interim report for quarter 3, 2024
|
,c3334934
|
Interim Report Q3 2024 invitation
SOURCE Essity
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN24092024003732001241ID1108707322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.