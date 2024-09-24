عربي


UNWTO Sec-Gen Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Permanent Representative

9/24/2024 2:21:35 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Secretary-General of the World tourism Organization (UNWTO) H E Zurab Pololikashvili received the credentials of Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNWTO H E Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi. The UNWTO Secretary-General wished H E the Permanent Representative success in his work assignments and for the relations between the UNWTO and the State of Qatar further development and growth in the tourism field.

MENAFN24092024000063011010ID1108707312


The Peninsula

