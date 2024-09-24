UNWTO Sec-Gen Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Permanent Representative

Secretary-General of the World Organization (UNWTO) H E Zurab Pololikashvili received the credentials of Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNWTO H E Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi. The UNWTO Secretary-General wished H E the Permanent Representative success in his work assignments and for the relations between the UNWTO and the State of Qatar further development and growth in the tourism field.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.