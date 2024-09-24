General Civil Aviation Authority, Pacific Aviation Safety Organization Hold Session Of Talks
Doha: The General Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the Pacific Aviation Safety Organization (PASO) held a session of bilateral talks in Doha yesterday. The session was co-chaired by Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing QCAA, and Silimanai Ueta Solomona, the PASO General Manager. During the session, the two sides discussed means to enhance and develop bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation, besides the latest developments in the aviation sector, and a number of topics of common interest.
