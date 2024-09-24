Qatar National Library Invites Readers To Join As Membership Campaign Nears End

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: enthusiasts and avid readers have one more week to seize the opportunity to win valuable prizes as part of Qatar National Library's 2024 September Membership Campaign. QNL is offering new subscribers who download its mobile app and borrow at least five books, either physical or digital, the chance to enter a prize draw. Two lucky winners will be chosen at random on November 17.

Themed“QNL4ALL”, this year's campaign will also reward the Library's top 15 book borrowers of the 2023-2024 year with special library gifts, split evenly among children, young adults, and adults. The annual initiative reflects the Library's commitment to serving the community by offering free access to knowledge and resources and showcasing its continuous efforts to meet the diverse needs of existing and new members. Joining QNL provides more than just access to an expansive collection of more than a million physical books in 20 languages.

