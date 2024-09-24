Kuwait Amir's Representative Receives Somalia PM In New York
Date
9/24/2024 2:21:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Somalian Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly
During the meeting, both discussed multiple topics of mutual interest as well as reviewed ways to bolster bilateral relations regionally and internationally between the State of Kuwait and Somalia.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-issa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Banai. (end)
sm
MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108707300
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.