Kuwait Amir's Representative Receives Somalia PM In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Somalian Prime Hamza Abdi Barre

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly

During the meeting, both discussed multiple topics of mutual interest as well as reviewed ways to bolster bilateral relations regionally and internationally between the State of Kuwait and Somalia.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-issa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Banai. (end)

sm











MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108707300