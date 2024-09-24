BLEACH Soul Puzzle Launches Today On September 24 As The First Puzzle Game Based On The BLEACH TV Animation Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Campaigns such as a login bonus and the Brave Souls x BLEACH Puzzle: Try Out Both Games Campaign are currently underway to celebrate the release of the game.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the first puzzle game based on the hit TV animation series BLEACH, BLEACH Soul Puzzle, has been released today, September 24, 2024, on the App Store and Google Play.

Be sure to use this chance to download the app and participate in awesome campaigns.

BLEACH Soul Puzzle Store URL



About BLEACH Soul Puzzle

BLEACH Soul Puzzle is a match 3 puzzle game that features characters from the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Not only will players feel a rush when blasting away pieces with attacks by BLEACH characters in the puzzle segment, but they'll also be able to encounter a variety of other BLEACH elements that allow them to experience the world of BLEACH while enjoying the game.

BLEACH Soul Puzzle Trailer



Official X Account



Official Website



Campaigns Celebrating the Release of BLEACH Puzzle are Currently Underway

Login Bonus

To celebrate the release of BLEACH Soul Puzzle, players will be given Coins, Booster Items, Support Items, and more that can be used in-game.

Get a head start by logging in every day and making use of awesome rewards such as Coins, Zangetsu, Senbonzakura, and more.

Brave Souls x BLEACH Puzzle: Try Out Both Games Campaign

Entry Period: Wednesday, September 25 to Thursday, October 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Period for Achieving Goals:

Wednesday, September 25 to Saturday, November 30 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Get in-game rewards by achieving certain goals while playing both Bleach: Brave Souls and BLEACH Soul Puzzle.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the news on the official website or the official X account for more details.

Overview of BLEACH Soul Puzzle

Platform:















iOS /AndroidTM

Genre:



















Puzzle Game

Price:



















Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:









Official X Account:



@BLEACHPuzzle_en

Copyright:



© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot







© KLabGames ©BeXide Inc.

SOURCE KLab Inc.

