RX Networks Introduces Truepoint REACH: Unlocking Centimeter Location Accuracy Globally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Leading

GNSS data services provider, Rx

Networks announces the launch of TruePoint | REACH , an advanced, hardware-agnostic, cloud-based correction service designed to deliver centimeter-level location accuracy across the globe for various professional applications.

Rx Networks announces TruePoint | REACH. (CNW Group/Rx Networks Inc.)

Continue Reading

TruePoint | REACH enhances GNSS receivers' performance with precise centimeter-level positioning, revolutionizing sectors like smart agriculture, machine control, mining, marine operations, UAV, and GIS. As a truly global service, TruePoint | REACH offers unparalleled accuracy worldwide. The service is compatible with leading commercial off-the-shelf receivers using the RTCM 3.3 SSR and the 3GPP LPP SSR format. Key hardware partnerships are currently in the planning stages and will be announced soon.

TruePoint | REACH eliminates the need for users to set up their own base stations. By connecting receivers to the cloud, users can achieve centimeter-level accuracy while benefiting from Rx

Networks' comprehensive global coverage. With Rx

Networks as a singular GNSS corrections provider, users gain access to consistent service across all continents.

"We view TruePoint | REACH as a force in the industry to make high precision available to the mass markets," says John Carley, CEO of Rx

Networks. "Our ambition is to provide a service supporting high-precision location services that is accessible, efficient and affordable, enabling our partners to focus on value added functionality unique to their products. Rx

Networks' track record of supporting 99.999% availability to billions of devices sets the standard for scalable GNSS data correction services. TruePoint | REACH furthers this tradition, offering a dependable, scalable, and cost-effective high-precision solution."

Dr. Vijaykumar Bellad, CTO of Rx Networks, adds: " TruePoint | REACH's advanced correction engine ensures global centimeter-level accuracy while optimizing convergence time, bringing new possibilities for applications that demand global coverage and high accuracy. Our commitment to continuous innovation makes TruePoint | REACH a powerful tool for any industry requiring superior accuracy, reliability and coverage."

A test feed of TruePoint | REACH is currently available for users interested in exploring its benefits. Sign up for a complimentary 30-day trial license at .



About Rx

Networks Inc.

Rx

Networks is a Canadian company that provides reliable, timely, and relevant location assistance and correction data that improves the GNSS experience and strengthen the connection between people. Billions of devices benefit from Rx

Networks GNSS data services every day.



SOURCE Rx Networks Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED