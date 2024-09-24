Transaction In Own Shares
Date
9/24/2024 2:16:05 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 24th September 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
| Date of purchase:
| 23rd September 2024
| Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
| 8,691
| Lowest price per share (pence):
| 679.00
| Highest price per share (pence):
| 694.00
| Weighted average price per day (pence):
| 687.1317
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,237,196 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
The above figure of 72,237,196 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
| Venue
| Volume-weighted average price (p)
| Aggregated volume
| Lowest price per share (p)
| Highest price per share (p)
| XLON
| 687.1317
| 8,691
| 679.00
| 694.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
| Date and time of each trade
| Number of shares purchased
| Price (pence per share)
| Trading Venue
| Transaction Reference Number
| 23 September 2024 08:14:21
| 222
| 680.00
| XLON
| 00299828530TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 09:22:52
| 112
| 680.00
| XLON
| 00299867218TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 09:22:52
| 111
| 680.00
| XLON
| 00299867219TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 09:22:52
| 111
| 680.00
| XLON
| 00299867220TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 09:22:54
| 345
| 679.00
| XLON
| 00299867240TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 09:22:56
| 362
| 679.00
| XLON
| 00299867247TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 09:22:59
| 343
| 679.00
| XLON
| 00299867283TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 09:23:03
| 351
| 679.00
| XLON
| 00299867308TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 09:24:37
| 324
| 679.00
| XLON
| 00299867982TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 11:26:52
| 126
| 685.00
| XLON
| 00299948484TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 11:26:52
| 74
| 685.00
| XLON
| 00299948485TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 12:02:03
| 223
| 687.00
| XLON
| 00299949129TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 12:02:03
| 112
| 687.00
| XLON
| 00299949130TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 12:02:03
| 347
| 686.00
| XLON
| 00299949131TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 12:02:03
| 128
| 686.00
| XLON
| 00299949132TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 12:02:10
| 234
| 686.00
| XLON
| 00299949140TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 12:02:10
| 128
| 686.00
| XLON
| 00299949141TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 12:52:40
| 66
| 687.00
| XLON
| 00299950308TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 12:52:40
| 89
| 687.00
| XLON
| 00299950309TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 13:05:58
| 127
| 688.00
| XLON
| 00299950518TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 13:05:58
| 29
| 688.00
| XLON
| 00299950519TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 13:05:58
| 73
| 688.00
| XLON
| 00299950520TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 13:31:01
| 12
| 690.00
| XLON
| 00299950924TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 14:49:00
| 114
| 692.00
| XLON
| 00299952820TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 14:49:00
| 2
| 692.00
| XLON
| 00299952821TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 14:49:00
| 101
| 694.00
| XLON
| 00299952822TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 14:49:00
| 162
| 694.00
| XLON
| 00299952823TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 14:49:01
| 112
| 693.00
| XLON
| 00299952824TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 14:49:01
| 111
| 692.00
| XLON
| 00299952825TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 14:49:01
| 1
| 692.00
| XLON
| 00299952826TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 14:49:09
| 116
| 691.00
| XLON
| 00299952829TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 15:07:45
| 120
| 691.00
| XLON
| 00299953409TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 15:07:45
| 120
| 691.00
| XLON
| 00299953410TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 15:07:45
| 119
| 691.00
| XLON
| 00299953411TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 15:07:45
| 120
| 691.00
| XLON
| 00299953412TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 15:07:45
| 120
| 691.00
| XLON
| 00299953413TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 15:07:45
| 119
| 691.00
| XLON
| 00299953414TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 15:07:45
| 3,085
| 691.00
| XLON
| 00299953415TRLO1
| 23 September 2024 16:09:42
| 120
| 691.00
| XLON
| 00299955923TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970
MENAFN24092024004107003653ID1108707272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.