Kuwait Amir Representative Receives In New York US Climate Change Envoy
9/24/2024 2:12:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Representative, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.
The reception, on the sideline of the 79 UN General Assembly, was held at the Kuwaiti Mission's headquarter in the UN, New York.
During the meeting, the two officials discuss a variety of issues pertaining to climate change and also exchanged views on the latest international developments as well as exploring issues of joint cooperation.
Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Dr. Sheikh Meshal Jaber Al-AHmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for foreign affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Isa and Kuwait Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai attended the reception. (end)
