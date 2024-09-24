Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets Pres. Of Turkiye In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the headquarters of Turkiye's permanent delegation to the UN in New York.

During the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir to President Erdogan.

The two leaders discussed the bilateral relations, and ways to further strengthen cooperation for the benefit of both countries, and also exchanged views on key regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Office Affairs Ambassador Bader Al-Tenaib, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai, and Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organization Affairs Abdulaziz Saud Al-Jarallah.

