Kuwait Amir's Representative Receives Maldives Pres. In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Maldives President Dr. Mohammad Muizzu on sidelines of Summit of the Future at UN Headquarters in New York.

His Highness the Crown Prince Conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to the President of Maldives.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral relations that serves mutual interest regionally as well as internationally.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Banai. (end)

