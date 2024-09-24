Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives In New York Mauritania Pres.
9/24/2024 2:12:03 AM
NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received, on Tuesday, Mauritanian president and the chairperson of the African Union (AU) Mohammad Ould Ghazouani on sidelines of Summit of the Future at UN Headquarters in New York.
His Highness the Crown Prince Conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to the President of Mauritania.
During the meeting, both leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral relations regionally as well as internationally between the State of Kuwait and Mauritania.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Banai. (end)
