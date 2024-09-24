Kuwait Amir's Representative Receives Yemen Pres. In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received the chairman of the Presidential Council in Yemen Rashed Al-Alimi on sidelines of Summit of the Future at UN Headquarters in New York.

His Highness the Crown Prince Conveyed greetings FROM His Highness the Amir to the President of Yemen.

During the meeting, multiple topics of mutual interest were discussed as both leaders reviewed ways to bolster bilateral relations regionally as well as internationally between the State of Kuwait and Yemen.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Banai. (end)

sm













MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108707231