BML Munjal University Celebrates 9th Convocation with an average of 82.46% Overall Placement Rate

National, 23rd September 2024: BML Munjal University (BMU) held its 9th Convocation ceremony, marking a significant milestone for 512 graduating students across various programs. The event showcased the university's commitment to academic excellence and industry-readiness, with impressive placement rates across all schools. The School of Management led with a remarkable 95.80% placement rate, followed by the School of Engineering and Technology at 78.23%, and the School of Law at 73.34%.



As BMU continues to expand its academic offerings and attract top talent. The graduating class of 2024 represented a diverse range of academic programs, including 160 B.Tech graduates (151 in Computer Science and Engineering, 9 in Mechanical Engineering), 273 MBA graduates, 17 Executive MBA graduates, 22 Law graduates (11 each in B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.)), 33 BBA graduates, 6 B(Hons.) graduates, and 1 Ph.D. in Engineering. The convocation also celebrated the achievements of 11 meritorious students. Among them, 8 students were awarded the Academic Excellence Certificate, and 3 students received the prestigious Brij Mohan Lall Munjal Medal and Certificate, highlighting their outstanding academic performance.

During his address, Vice Chancellor, Professor Shyam Menon of BML Munjal University, highlighted the university's enduring mission, stating, "BMU prides itself to be an aspirational university. Our mission is saddled with the aspirations of India’s youth, not merely to be successful professionally and personally, but also to grow into being effective citizens of a secular democratic nation... It is our constant endeavour to mould our students to be competent professionals and, at the same time, compassionate human beings, ethical and responsible leaders, and catalysts for social transformation" He reinforced BMU's unwavering vision of cultivating tomorrow's leaders, who are poised to make a meaningful impact in society and their chosen fields, while also securing the university's rightful place in thought leadership. This vision, he noted, has been the cornerstone of BMU’s continued success throughout the academic year.

The convocation was graced by the esteemed presence of Justice S. Murlidhar, Former Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa, who enriched the ceremony with his wisdom and insights. Through anecdotes, he eloquently underscored the values of “justice, equality, and liberty which form the soul of our Constitution.” Justice Murlidhar further emphasized the importance of nurturing these values not only in workplaces and institutions but also in our personal lives. As a token of this reflection, each graduate received a copy of the Constitution. He also spoke candidly about the realities of university life: “University life teaches you many things about yourself and others. It introduces you to new experiences that challenge you, make you question your beliefs, and shake you up with every new disappointment.”

Graduates secured positions in a wide range of prominent companies across various sectors. In the technology sector, among various companies Centific, Commvault Systems, HashedIn Technologies, HCL Technologies Limited, and Hughes Systique Corporation, MG Motors etc., recruited BMU graduates. Consulting firms like Accenture, Alvarez & Marsal, KPMG India, and Deloitte US, EY Consulting, etc., showed strong interest in the university's talent pool.



The finance sector was represented by companies such as Axis Bank, BNY Mellon, Hero Fincorp, HDFC Bank, among others. In the legal field, firms including Donoso & Partners LLC, Dserve Legal, Khaitan & Co., Kred Jure, Manupatra, etc., actively recruited from BMU. Additionally, manufacturing giants like Bluestar, Rockman Industries, and TVS Motors Ltd., along with EdTech firms such as Convegenius Digital and Addverb, etc., welcomed BMU graduates into their ranks.

As BMU continues to chart new territories in education, this convocation stands as a symbol of the university's role in shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and global citizens. With its comprehensive academic programs, industry collaborations, and focus on holistic development, BML Munjal University remains at the forefront of educational innovation, ensuring its graduates are well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.





