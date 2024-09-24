US Air Force Prepping For A Nuclear Showdown Over Taiwan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's rapidly expanding arsenal and evolving strategy are reshaping the global nuclear balance, fueling concerns of a potential showdown over Taiwan as the US gears up for nuclear readiness tabletop exercises.

The War Zone has reported that US Lieutenant General Andrew Gebara announced at the Air & Space Forces Association near Washington, DC, that the US Air Force is planning a tabletop exercise to assess readiness for various nuclear-related scenarios.

The War Zone mentions that the exercise, scheduled for later this month, aims to prepare for potential low-yield nuclear weapon use in Europe, nuclear demonstrations or tests, and adapting to regional conflicts involving nuclear powers.

The War Zone quoted Gebara as saying that the US Air Force needs broader training across all levels, moving beyond the traditional strategic level to include tactical considerations.

The report notes that this shift reflects the evolving nature of nuclear threats, which now include a wider array of players and delivery methods, including lower-yield tactical nuclear weapons. It mentions that the exercise's results will be presented at the upcoming CORONA commanders conference.

While the US Air Force seeks to enhance its readiness for tactical nuclear scenarios, China's evolving nuclear strategy reflects its pursuit of secure deterrence and global prestige.

In a July 2023 China Strategic Perspectives report , David Logan and Phillip Saunders mention that China's nuclear strategy has long been debated, with six primary models emerging to explain its nuclear force development.

Logan and Saunders say that the most prominent of these include the secure second-strike and nuclear shield models, which suggest China aims to maintain a survivable nuclear force against adversarial capabilities, particularly those of the US.

They note that the second-strike model focuses on deterring large-scale nuclear attacks, while the nuclear shield model extends this deterrence to include conventional threats, especially in a potential conflict over Taiwan.