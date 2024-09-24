CFI Achieves Great Place to Work® Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) 23rd September 2024



CFI is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year across three continents, including entities in Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Palestine, and the UAE.

Surveys revealed that 88% of team members consider CFI a great place to work, 93% feel proud of what we accomplish, 93% feel they are treated fairly regardless of their gender, and 92% feel they are treated fairly regardless of their race. Additionally, 96% feel welcome when joining the company. These results highlight CFI’s strong, positive workplace culture and its focus on inclusivity and fairness.

Co-founder and Managing Director Hisham Mansour commented, “At CFI, we believe that taking care of our people will ultimately reflect on the success of the company and the quality of services it provides to its clients. This is why we give particular attention to ensuring that CFI is a place where people are valued, respected, empowered, engaged and thriving. We are glad to see this is valued and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards and pursuing our efforts to making CFI an even better place to work everyday.”

Zarrin Baig, Global Head of Human Resources, emphasized the significance of this certification, stating: “Being certified as a Great Place to Work is a testament to our efforts in creating a healthy, supportive environment. It reinforces our dedication to employee well-being and motivates us to continue improving.”

The Great Place to Work® certification is based on comprehensive employee feedback, recognizing companies that create outstanding, trust-based work environments. This achievement reflects CFI’s ongoing commitment to employee satisfaction and positive workplace culture.

CFI’s commitment to maintaining a Great Place to Work® certification is directly reflected in the quality of services offered to clients. The principles of respect, empowerment, and excellence that shape our workplace culture are embedded in how the group interacts with and serves its clients, ensuring a positive and empowering experience for them.





