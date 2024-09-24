REPT BATTERO WENDING 564Ah Energy Storage Cell And Powtrix Energy Storage System Officially Launched At RE+2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an eventful week,

REPT BATTERO officially opened its first North American subsidiary office on September 9 in Irvine, CA before showcasing new products and solutions at the nearby RE+ 2024 Exposition. At RE+, the company formally launched its WENDING 564Ah battery cell and the Powtrix storage system to deliver safer and more efficient solutions fo the global green energy transformation.

WENDING 564Ah: Over Four-Hour Duration and Upgraded Functions

Continue Reading

The 564Ah battery cell adopts REPT BATTERO's groundbreaking "WENDING" 2.0 technology, which delivers high energy efficiency, high consistency, zero attenuation, and an extended lifespan by applying Double-High Electrode technology.

The 564Ah battery cell applies WENDING structural design that improves JR tab bending and length. With this optimized structure, we have improved the internal space utilization rate by 5%, reduced the DCIR by 16%, therefore the cell energy efficiency can reach 96.4%. In addition, the WENDING 564Ah battery adopts double-high electrode technology, which improves the ion migration rate by 30%. Through the development of a new process, REPT breaks through the mass production problems of pre-lithiation technology which mitigates the attenuation significantly, reduces the loss of lithium ion at the very first charging and increase the efficiency and energy density of batteries.

The WENDING 564Ah batteries are also specially developed to meet the requirement for long-term energy storage of more than 4 hours, a 10,000+ cycle life and 25-30 years of durability. Moreover, WENDING 564Ah batteries have solved the problems of thermal runaway and over-charging that are generally prone to occur in large-capacity batteries, providing users with a safe, high-efficiency, and reliable product use experience.

Powtrix:Multiple Guarantees for BESS Security

The Powtrix energy storage system further enhances the 20-foot container battery system. Based on WENDING 564Ah batteries, the Powtrix system can meet the global growing demand for long-term energy storage

application requirements. Powtrix systems can have an installed capacity of more than 6MWh on the DC side, and the container level efficiency can be more than 95% , its service life can be more than 25 years and it has the ability of continuous safety monitoring.

The Powtrix battery system has delivers outstanding performance on durability. The system reaches IP55 + C5 anti-corrosion level, which is able to effectively resist dust, water spraw, hot and humid environments, as well as wind, sand, and salt spray. The internal components of the system are all tested according to 60°C long-term high-temperature aging, showing good durability and outstanding performance even under extreme weather conditions. At the same time, the system is equipped with active ballancing technology. Compared with passive balancing, active balancing capacity is increased by 20 times, energy saving is 150 times, and a single cluster can reduce operation and maintenance costs by 80%.

In terms of power safety, the

REPT BATTERO's Powtrix energy storage system supports thermoelectric separation, short-circuit arc protection, external short circuit detection and battery valve action detection. In terms of thermal safety, the Powtrix energy storage system has excellent passive safety performance in the comprehensive UL 9540A test evaluation, and applies both module and system firefighting strategies to suppress fire at the earliest stage, minimizing the thermal diffusion and fire risk of the battery system.

The REPT BATTERO Powtrix energy storage system offers a 20% increase in energy density, a 16.6% reduction in footprint, and a 15.7% savings in investment compared to a traditional 5MWh energy storage system. REPT BATTERO Powtrix energy storage system meets a number of U.S. regulations and standards for safety, including NEC, NPFA68/69/70, NFPA855, IEEE693, and performed well on large-scale fire assessment tests with the forced fire range able to be controlled in the expected range.

Excellence in system integration compatibility



Powtrix combines the technical characteristics of mainstream PCS equipment and unique station layouts. The output interface design supports two optional forms of bottom outlet and endside outlet. At the same time, Powtrix products also support different wiring juction forms of single-channel bus output and multi-channel independent output, which can take into account the wiring methods of PCS of different brands and architectures, fully meeting the system matching requirements of global customers, and making them grid-friendly, system-friendly and battery-friendly.

In addition to the Powtrix product family, REPT will also launch its flagship version. Based on the current 300Ah+ series of cells supplied in mass production, REPT BATTERO have applied the same chemical system design with only minor dimensional adjustments. And REPT BATTERO were able to attain a full compartment capacity of 6.25MWh. The product hands down from the full set of approximate design schemes of 300Ah+ series from cell to assembly, which has many advantages including stable chemical systems, mature process routes, reliable system integration and quick mass production. It will be the pioneer and flagship version of 6MWh family products to serve clients.

SOURCE REPT BATTERO NA OFFICE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED