Torrential Rain Leaves Three Dead In Vietnam
Date
9/24/2024 2:00:12 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Hanoi, Sep 24 (IANS) Heavy rain in Vietnam's central region following tropical storm Soulik has claimed three lives over the past few days, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported on Tuesday.
The three people were swept away by flash floods in Nghe An province, Xinhua news agency reported.
More than 329 houses in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam provinces were damaged.
Nearly 5,000 hectares of rice and Farm produce were inundated in the region.
Natural disasters in the Southeast Asian country left 147 people dead and missing in the first eight months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.
MENAFN24092024000231011071ID1108707204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.