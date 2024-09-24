Energy Logistics Market To Garner $1,383.7 Billion And Grow At A Fascinating CAGR Of 14.7% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increase in trade-related agreements, adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, surge in tech-driven energy logistics services.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global energy logistics market was valued at $351.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,383.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in trade-related agreements, adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, surge in tech-driven energy logistics services, and rise in wind energy production capabilities have boosted the growth of the global energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of last-mile deliveries and automation in logistics would open new opportunities in the future.Request Sample Pages Now:The concept of energy logistics is typically attributed to the outsourcing model of energy-based logistics operations, where the service provider integrates with the company's supply chain department. This logistics partner is responsible for assessing, designing, building, running, and measuring integrated supply chain solutions for the organization. It handles the complete process-to-pay workflow, including managing inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand-driven logistics, and global distribution. For instance, in August 2021, DSV acquired Agility's Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business, which made DSV offer better solutions across air freight, ocean freight, road transport, project transportation, and contract logistics and made DSV the third largest freight forwarder in the world.The key players profiled in this report includeMGF, Geodis, A.P. Moller - Maersk, Apollo Energy Automobile Industry, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Rhenus Group, Phoenix Freight Systems, DSV, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Beijing Automotive Co., Ltd., BYD, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., Logistics Plus Inc., Deutsche Post DHL, H, DB Schenker LogisticsBuy Now the Exclusive Report:The factors such as rise in trade-related agreements, rise of tech-driven energy logistics services, growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, and increase in wind energy production capabilities supplement the growth of the energy logistics market . However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and improvement in efficiency and workforce safety creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.By end-user, the government sector segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, due to increased government intervention toward acquiring energy generating minerals such as coal, natural gas, petroleum and others to be present under their portfolio. However, the private sector segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global energy logistics market, owing to increased contract allocation to private companies for the extraction of raw material from mines & ores and taking them to private locations such as private refineries or power stations to be used for energy generation.Regional Analysis:By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to eased adoption of outsourced logistics services and high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for transport services, economic development, increased customer demand fueled by e-commerce, and rising number of new start-ups.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:In addition, the energy logistics market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to improved customer service, reduction in operating costs, and the emergence of a large number of manufacturers & regional energy logistics operators. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and business expansion to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in May 2022, Kuehne + Nagel International AG partnered with Shell Plc, a British multinational oil and gas company, to support the construction of one of Europe's most extensive biofuel facilities. Kuehne + Nagel International AG helped in the heavy-lift logistics and module transportation for the hydro-processed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) biofuels project for the facility in the Netherlands. In addition, it also provided sustainable logistics solutions for the safe transport of all machinery and equipment to set up the plant.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:By mode of transport, the roadways held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global energy logistics market, due to high traffic congestion on the highways, increase in investment, rapid evolution of regulatory policies, and mega infrastructural projects. However, the railways segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, owing to growing e-commerce industry coupled with increasing door-to-door delivery.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Cold Chain Logistics Market -On-demand Logistics Market -Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market -Secure Logistics Market -

