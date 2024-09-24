Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi Onboard Emerald Fennell’S ‘Wuthering Heights’ Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) The Academy Award-winning actress-filmmaker Emerald Fennell has added Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie and BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi to her adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights'.

The two will essay the roles of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. MRC has joined forces with LuckyChap Entertainment to produce the upcoming feature which is written, directed and produced by Fennell. It is based on the classic romance by Emily Bronte, reports 'Variety'.

This marks LuckyChap and Fennell's third collaboration following 2020's 'Promising Young Woman' (which won Fennell the Oscar for best original screenplay) and 2023's 'Saltburn'.

As per 'Variety', Fennell also had a featured role in LuckyChap's $1.4 billion-grossing and Academy Award-winning 'Barbie' movie, which Robbie produced and starred in last year.

'Wuthering Heights' is in pre-production, gearing up for a 2025 shoot in the U.K. Fennell announced her plans to adapt 'Wuthering Heights' as her third feature in July, posting a surprise announcement to social media with a graphic that reads,“Be with me always. Take any form. Drive me mad”, a line from the novel.

At the time, all that was known about the project was that the filmmaker would reteam with MRC, the studio behind her saucy psychological thriller 'Saltburn'.

With the addition of Robbie, Elordi and LuckyChap, many of the primary 'Saltburn' players are officially reunited for the new movie. And if Fennell wanted to add one more from that roster, Barry Keoghan, who played the bathwater-slurping con man protagonist, recently said that he's interested.

He told 'Variety',“Anything that Emerald puts her hands on, I'm there. She's incredible'. Robbie has also been vocal in championing Fennell's unique sensibilities after producing both the filmmaker's movies.“Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly. She's so masterful at tone and plot”, Robbie said reflecting on 'Saltburn's' more shocking scenes.