Venezuela's Top Diplomat Calls For New International Financial Architecture
Date
9/24/2024 1:30:22 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Caracas, Sep 24 (IANS) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil called for an overhaul of the international financial architecture in an address to the UN 'Summit of the Future', local media reported.
The current architecture is designed "to perpetuate a model of domination and dependence," said Gil, stressing his country's demand for an end to unilateral coercive measures, or sanctions, as a way to enable global development, according to Xinhua news agency.
He deemed it "urgent to guarantee a balanced implementation of the three pillars of the United Nations (peace and security, human rights and development), as well as to ensure a peaceful, prosperous, just and equitable world order."
"In addition to living in peace, our people deserve to live better, in that sense we are convinced that the right to development must be the driving force and goal of our organisation," he added.
MENAFN24092024000231011071ID1108707178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.