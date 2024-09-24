Sugra Barkati's Emotional Campaign Reshapes Political Dynamics In Beerwah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The aggressive and emotional campaign led by Sugra Barkati in support of her father, incarcerated religious scholar Sarjan Barkati, has surprised many in the Beerwah constituency as she has been drawing large crowds and reshaping the dynamics.

There are 12 candidates contesting the election in Beerwah, including National Conference's Shafi Ahmad Wani, Ali Mohammad Dar of Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim), Ghulam Ahmad Khan of the People's Party, Showkat Wani of People's Conference, Showkat Hussain Mir of Awami National Conference, and Nisar Dar of the Samajwadi Party. Independent candidates include Nazir Ahmad Khan of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, Sanjay Parva, Farooq Ganaie, Mir Fanoon Farooq, and Nazir Ahmad Khan.

The Beerwah constituency has a total of 97,604 voters, including 49,709 male voters, 47,891 female voters, and four third-gender voters.

Political analysts have identified the main contest as being between the PDP's Ghulam Ahmad Khan, the NC's Shafi Wani, and DDC Chairperson Nazir Ahmad Khan, who is backed by Engineer Rasheed's Awami Ittehad Party. However, they also note that Sugra Barkati's campaign has gained significant traction. Her emotional speeches and grassroots engagement have positioned her as a strong contender, potentially disrupting the expected electoral dynamics.

Past Election Results

In the 2014 elections, the Beerwah constituency had 93,046 registered voters, with 69,397 casting their ballots. The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference's Omar Abdullah won the seat, securing 23,717 votes, while the Indian National Congress's Nazir Ahmad Khan came in second with 22,807 votes, losing by a margin of 910 votes.

In the 2008 elections, the constituency had 83,941 electors, with 47,995 valid votes cast. Shafi Ahmad Wani of the PDP emerged victorious with 11,720 votes, narrowly defeating the NC's Ab Majid Matoo, who secured 11,556 votes, by just 164 votes.

In 2002, the Beerwah constituency had 72,976 electors, with 25,583 valid votes. The PDP's Mohd Sarfraz Khan won with 16,886 votes, defeating NC candidate Mohd Amin Banday, who received 4,966 votes, by a margin of 11,920 votes.

In 1996, the constituency had 62,988 electors, and 43,550 valid votes were cast. Aga Syed Mehmood Almosvi of the NC won the seat with 19,456 votes, defeating Janata Dal candidate Sarfaraz Khan, who received 17,798 votes, by a margin of 1,658 votes.

In 1987, the constituency had 45,062 electors, with 32,446 valid votes. Syed Ahmad Syed of the NC won with 15,341 votes, while independent candidate Ghulam Mohmad Mir stood second with 10,016 votes, losing by 5,325 votes.

In 1983, the constituency had 40,739 electors, and 22,747 valid votes were cast. Syed Ahmad Saeed of the NC won with 13,879 votes, while Abdul Ahad Magray of the PC came second with 2,903 votes, losing by 10,976 votes.

In 1977, the constituency had 35,225 electors, with 24,563 valid votes. Ahmad Saeed of the NC won the seat with 14,918 votes, defeating Janata Party candidate Syed Ali Shah, who received 7,737 votes, by a margin of 7,181 votes .

With two seasoned politicians-Shoaib Nabi Lone, backed by the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Javid Hassan Baig of the National Conference (NC) expected to rekindle their rivalry from the 2005 elections, the stage is set for a high-stakes political showdown in the Baramulla Assembly constituency on October 01, as both candidates are seeking to secure the crucial seat.

Baramulla assembly segment, which acts as a key political battleground in north Kashmir, has 1,26,321 registered electorate, comprising 63,338 males and 62,978 females and 05 transgender voters, the highest number among all the seven Assembly Constituencies of the district.

The Assembly Constituency (10- Baramulla) also houses 158 polling stations, established across 127 locations to accommodate voters, the highest number in the district.

In total, 25 candidates-15 independents and 10 affiliated with various political parties are vying for the seat.

A Political Rematch: Shoaib Lone vs Javid Baig

Political analysts expect a highly anticipated rematch between AIP-backed candidate Shoaib Nabi Lone and NC's Javid Hassan Baig, as both leaders previously clashed in the 2005 assembly elections. Shoaib Lone, then an independent candidate, defeated Baig by a margin of 6,400 votes, securing 18,700 votes to the latter's 12,300.

Shoiab Nabi Lone (AIP)

Shoaib Lone, whose father Ghulam Nabi Lone was an education minister affiliated with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has a strong political presence in Kashmir. He entered the political arena by winning the Sangrama constituency in 2005 as an independent.

Lone, who was earlier affiliated with the Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), was the first prominent figure to join hands with Jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid. He is contesting the assembly elections with Road Roller assigned as a symbol.

Javid Hassan Baig (NC)

Baig has also had a prominent political career. He won the Baramulla Assembly seat in 2014 on a PDP ticket, securing 14,418 votes, while his closest competitor from the NC garnered 7,401 votes.

In 2018, he briefly rebelled against the PDP but later rejoined. After being expelled for meeting foreign envoys after the August 2019 revocation of Jammu & Kashmir's special status, Baig switched allegiance to the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) in 2020. However, his stint with JKAP was short-lived, as he was expelled in January 2024 over allegations of anti-party activities. Baig found a new political home with the National Conference in March 2024, which secured him the party ticket for the Baramulla seat.

A Veteran's Influence: Muzafar Hussain Baig

The presence of veteran politician Muzafar Hussain Baig, a two-time MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, adds another layer of intrigue to the Baramulla race. Known for his deep-rooted influence in the constituency, Baig is expected to play a significant role in shaping the outcome of the election, even though he is running as an independent candidate.

His involvement could impact both Shoaib Lone and Javid Baig, as he commands considerable respect among voters in the region.

Aside from Shoaib Nabi Lone and Javid Hassan Baig, the Baramulla constituency has attracted a wide array of contenders. Notable candidates include Mohammad Rafique Rather of the PDP, Mir Iqbal Ahmed of Congress and Muzafar Hussain Baig and Touseef Raina as independents.

The Khansahib Assembly Constituency in central Kashmir's Budgam district is set for a keenly contested political battle between the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF).

While the constituency is expected to see a direct contest between PDF chairman Hakeem Yaseen and PDF's Saif-Ud-Din Bhat, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Manzoor Ahmad Wani, is also anticipated to secure a good share of votes.

Besides Yaseen, Bhat and Wani, seven other candidates are vying for the seat. These include Dr Ali Mohammad Mir of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Reyaz Ahmad Batana of the Apni Party (AP), Shahnaz Hussain Shah of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Firdouse Ahmad Shah of the Peoples Conference (PC), along with three independent candidates – Jahangir Sheikh, Syed Basharat and Mudasir Shah.

Hakeem Yaseen has represented the Khansahib constituency multiple times over the past five decades and is considered one of the main contenders for the seat. Political analysts believe the primary competition will be between Hakeem Yaseen and Saif-Ud-Din, who previously contested the last two elections on a PDP ticket.

Analysts also suggest that PDP's Manzoor Ahmad Wani could secure a good vote share, given the party's significant support base in the area.

They further note that first-time voters and those from newly added areas in the constituency could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the election.

The Khansahib constituency has 94,612 registered voters, including 48,140 male voters, 46,467 female voters, and five third-gender voters.

In the 2014 elections, the Khansahib constituency had a total of 86,041 electors, with 69,828 valid votes cast. Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Shah, representing the People's Democratic Front (Secular), won the seat, securing 26,649 votes. PDP candidate Saif-Ud-Din came second with 25,540 votes, losing by 1,109 votes.

In the 2008 elections, the constituency had 72,169 electors, with 53,930 valid votes cast. Hakeem Yaseen won with 22,616 votes, while PDP's Saif-Ud-Din Bhat secured 14,221 votes, losing by 8,395 votes.

In the 2002 elections, there were 60,645 electors, with 30,028 valid votes cast. Hakeem Yaseen, then Independent candidate, won with 20,186 votes, defeating the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Abdul Gani Naseem, who secured 4,393 votes, by a margin of 15,793 votes.

In the 1996 elections, the constituency had 51,700 electors and 31,448 valid votes cast. The National Conference candidate Abdul Gani Naseem won with 12,785 votes, defeating Janata Dal candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan, who received 6,254 votes, by 6,531 votes.

In 1987, the constituency had 42,869 electors, with 34,526 valid votes cast. Indian National Congress candidate Ghulam Mohammad Mir won with 24,180 votes, while Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference candidate Ghulam Qadir War secured 4,166 votes, losing by 20,014 votes.

In 1983, the constituency had 36,282 electors and 23,648 valid votes cast. Hakeem Yaseen, then National Conference candidate, won with 13,737 votes, defeating the Indian National Congress candidate Ghulam Ahmad Barray, who received 4,557 votes, by 9,180 votes.

In 1977, the constituency had 34,359 electors and 21,163 valid votes cast. Hakeem Yaseen, then National Conference candidate, won with 15,647 votes, defeating Janata Party candidate Ghulam Qadir War, who received 3,814 votes, by 11,833 votes.

In 1972, the constituency had 30,831 electors and 18,634 valid votes cast. Indian National Congress candidate Ghulam Qadir War won with 15,998 votes, while independent candidate Ghulam Ahmad Parry secured 2,094 votes, losing by 13,904 votes .